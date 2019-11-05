November 5, 2019 weather forecast

You’ll want the umbrella or rain jacket at times Election Day. It’ll turn a bit colder and breezy again.

A cold front will deliver some rain showers Tuesday, Election Day. The rain will be rather scattered in nature with a line of some steadier rain around lunchtime.

Wednesday will be chilly, but quiet with some sun possible. Highs will be between 45 and 50 through Tuesday, but drop back into the low to mid 40s.

We will be watching a system for Thursday and Thursday night. The track of the storm will ultimately dictate if we see any snow and if so how much. Either way it is going to turn blustery and very cold low 30s for this time of year! There could also be some lake effect snow showers Friday!





Tuesday (Election Day): Brisk with scattered rain showers possibly mixing with a little snow/snow pellets. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: SW->W 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chilly with breaks of sun possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.



Thursday: Chance rain/snow showers. High around 40.

Friday: Blustery with the coldest air of the season and there may be some lake effect snow showers/flurries around too. Highs near 30!

Saturday: Not as brisk, but still cold with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the low 30s once again.

Sunday: Breezy and a bit milder with some rain/snow showers are expected. Highs within a few degrees of 40.

Monday: Chance of snow showers. Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.