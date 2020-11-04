November 4 weather forecast: Warmer and sunny

(Wednesday, November 4th 2020) After a couple of days feeling a little winter-like, we’re warming up and drying things out for quite a while.

Hope you enjoy sunshine because we’ll have plenty of that too.

Starting Wednesday and lasting all the way through the weekend, a very dry stretch of weather sets up.

A broad area of high pressure just to our south is going to keep moisture away and allow temperatures to steadily rise.

High temperatures from Wednesday and through the weekend will range from the upper 50s to the low/mid 60s!

There should be plenty of sun to go around too, which is rather rare this time of year.

Some high clouds can’t be ruled out from time to time.

If you’re looking for some warmer weather to maybe put up the holiday decorations, I’d say this is the week to do so. This weather pattern doesn’t seem to break down at all until mid-next week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 60. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and quiet. Low around 40. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Clouds increase with the chance of some late-day showers. Still mild. High low 60s.