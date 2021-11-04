November 4 Forecast: chill and lake effect flurries before a warm-up

(Thursday, November 4, 2021) We have a couple more days with the chill and lake effect flurries before it starts to warm up a little bit

Outside of a few lake effect flurries and clouds, it’s sunny and chilly again Thursday. There’s one more upper level trough coming through Thursday afternoon that is keeping the lake effect alive for one more day. However, the chances of seeing any snow showers for the Southern Tier are very slim. It’s still a chilly day with highs in the 40s.

Thursday night and Friday morning is clear, calm, and very cold. Temperatures will drop below freezing and into the 20s for many.

High pressure begins to build overhead Friday and set up over the Northeast for a while. We’ll have a rare dry and sunny stretch of weather for early November beginning Friday and lasting through the start of next week.

If you have any outdoor work to do this weekend you have some great weather for it. Enjoy the sunshine and above normal temperatures in the lower 50s.

The milder and drier weather will hang around through most of next week too.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High low 40s. Wind: WNW 4-9 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: Near calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s. Wind: Light NW.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 50.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mostly sunny. High near 50.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.