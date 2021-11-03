November 3rd weather forecast; Chilly temperatures stick around through the end of the week

(Wednesday, November 3, 2021) Chilly temperatures and some rounds of lake effect stick around through the end of the week. By the weekend milder and drier weather make a return to the Southern Tier.

Several rounds of showers and bouts of cold air will keep our weather a bit unsettled through the end of the week.

Wednesday will feature periods of lake effect rain and higher elevation snow showers.

Wednesday’s showers are from Lake Ontario because of a northwesterly shift in the wind.

But, don’t go too crazy, no accumulation is expected.

Outside of the lake effect it’s clear and quite cold. It stays chilly and brisk Wednesday with highs in the 40s and feels like temperatures in the 30s at times.

Lots of spots around the Southern Tier could wake up in the 20s again Thursday morning.

High pressure will set back up over the Southern Tier during the day Thursday with enough dry air to shut the lake effect down.

This high is looking like it’ll keep the area dry the rest of the week and into the weekend.

But it also will allow the temperatures to really drop off at night. If you haven’t seen frost yet this season, you probably will by the end of the week!

The good news if you’re not ready for this chilly weather is that we’ll return to milder weather in the 50s, and not nearly as cold at night either.

Wednesday: Sunshine, but with some off and on lake effect rain and higher elevation snow showers possible. High mid 40s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 50.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time Ends): Mostly sunny. High near 50.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.