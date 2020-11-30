November 30 weather forecast: Rainy day

(Monday, November 30th, 2020) It’s a rainy Monday for the Southern Tier, but it will be mild still for one more day before chillier changes take place for the beginning of December.

A strengthening storm will quickly move just west of the region today and soak us with a half an inch to an inch of rain. Rain tapers after 4 or 5 Monday evening.

It will turn cooler behind the storm later Monday night and especially Tuesday as the wind shifts from southwest to west.

Temperatures will fall out of the 40s and into the 30s Tuesday afternoon.

This will mean any rain showers that develop Tuesday will likely mix with, if not change to, a bit of snow during the afternoon, especially over the higher terrain.

Little to no accumulation is expected Tuesday though. A minor slushy accumulation is probable, especially in the hills Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 30s and it will be blustery too.

Weather looks mainly quiet with some sun for the last half of the week! Highs should sneak back into the low 40s anyways.

Monday: Mild with rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Wind: E->S 6-18+ mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Low in the low to mid 40s. Wind: S->SW 6-18 mph.

Tuesday: Turns brisk with any rain showers mixing with, if not changing to, snow showers during the afternoon. An early high in the 40s, but readings will fall into the 30s during the afternoon.

Wednesday: Blustery with some snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain in the valleys. A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is possible. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Nicer, but still brisk with some sunshine. High in the low 40s.

Friday: More clouds with a rain and or snow shower or two possible. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: There may be a few rain showers developing. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: A bit of rain and snow may develop later in the day. Highs near 40.