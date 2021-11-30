November 30 weather forecast, chilly and a little snowy

(Tuesday, November 30, 2021) We’re closing out November with a little bit of snow flying around, but not really accumulate.

December starts off a touch milder!

Tuesday is still chilly and a little snowy!

Another weak clipper system is forecast to zip by with more decorative snow and not amount to anything more than a dusting.

It’s fairly quiet Wednesday as high pressure builds back in.

A warm front moves through later Wednesday night which means it warms up a little bit and we’ll have a little bit of rain.

There’s a good chance high temperatures top off in the 40s to near 50 Thursday despite the rain showers.

This will be followed by chilly air again for the first weekend in December.

Few more snow showers are likely Saturday with yet another weak clipper moving by.

Long term, we are watching a system for the start of next week that may bring accumulating snow.

There is still lots of time to iron out the kinks because there are several scenarios at this point, including no snow and mostly rain. We’ll keep you posted!

Tuesday: Light snow showers with some light rain mixed in. Little to no accumulation. High mid 30s. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Some snow showers. No accumulation expected. Lows in the 20s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Wind: West 4-8 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers, then changing to a rain/snow mix after sunset. Highs low 40s.

Friday: Colder. Mostly cloudy with some sun. High upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High around 40.

Sunday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High around 40.

Monday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High upper 30s.