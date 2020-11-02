November 2nd weather forecast: Cold and windy

(Monday, November 2nd, 2020) Lake effect snow tapers off Monday, but the piercing wind and the chill won’t let up much.

A little more snow is expected early Tuesday morning. Then, things dry out and warm up the rest of the week.

Lake effect snow gradually tapers off Monday morning by midday. Even though there will be some breaks of sun, it won’t help the temperatures.

The wind will stay quite gusty throughout the day Monday which will make the air feel more like the teens and 20s.

A clipper passes to our north Monday night into Tuesday. Most of any precipitation from that stays well to our north.

The cold air sticks around through Tuesday, Election Day, before we start to warm things back up again later in the week.

Starting Wednesday and lasting all the way through the weekend a very dry stretch of weather sets up.

Temperatures come up too with highs ranging from the upper 50s to low/mid 60s Wednesday and into the weekend!

Monday: Snow showers taper. Stays windy with some breaks of afternoon sunshine. High mid 30s. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph. Wind chill: 15-25.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a chance of some passing rain or snow showers. Windy. Low in the lower 30s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind Chill: 20-25.

Tuesday (Election Day): Mostly cloudy with some sun. Breezy. High near 40.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 55.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 60.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 60.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High around 60.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High around 60.