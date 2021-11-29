November 29 weather forecast, mix of sun and clouds

(Monday, November 29, 2021) We’ll have more snow showers the next few days, but don’t expect too much.

The early winter chill lingers to start the new school and work week.

There’s been some decent lake effect snow in parts of the Southern Tier Monday morning thanks to a decent northwest wind coming off of Lake Ontario.

Later in the day drier air will move back in and shut the lake effect down. Don’t expect much of a warm up however.

Temperatures are stuck in the 30s the next couple of days.

Tuesday is still chilly and a little snowy!

Another weak clipper system is forecast to zip by with more decorative snow and not amount to anything more than a dusting.

It’s fairly quiet Wednesday as high pressure builds back in. A warm front moves through later Wednesday night which means it warms up a little bit and we’ll have a little bit of rain. There’s a good chance high temperatures top off in the 40s Thursday despite the rain showers.

This will be followed by chilly air again for the first weekend in December.

Monday: Morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low mid 20s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Light snow showers. Little to no accumulation. High mid 30s. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs low 40s.

Friday: Colder. Mostly cloudy with some sun. High upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High around 40.

Sunday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High around 40.