November 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

(Friday, November 29, 2019) Quieter weather returns for a few days before our next storm arrives for yet another busy travel day Sunday.

The end of weekend is split.

Saturday is mainly dry.

Sunday night into Monday we’ll have watch for a new possible storm that could bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to the Southern Tier.

Snow showers arrive by noon Sunday.

At times it will be mixing with a mix of sleet and freezing rain.

Accumulating snow is possible for the Southern Tier by Monday morning of about 2-5”. It all depends on how much of the wintry mix we get.

This could really impact going back to school and work Monday morning because there will still be snow and a wintry mix going on.

Things won’t taper off until the afternoon.

Friday: Chilly and quiet with some sun for the big shopping day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a bit of snow/mix possibly developing late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Brisk and turning colder with some rain showers possibly changing to snow showers near sunset. Early highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Few snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.