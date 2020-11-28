November 27, 2020 Weather Forecast: weather slowly improves over the weekend

(Friday, November 27th 2020) Clouds remain stubborn Friday. Our weather slowly improves over the weekend before things turn very unsettled for next week.

Clouds remain quite stubborn Friday. It’s a little cooler, but we’re still running slightly above normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A second front swings by Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect a few showers during that time-frame. Later in the afternoon Saturday some drier air moves in to help break up the clouds and allow some sun to shine through.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend. Looks great if you plan on cutting down a Christmas tree or putting up the outdoor holiday decorations.

Next week we’ll be keeping a close eye on a system forming out of the Gulf of Mexico and ride up the east coast the start of next week. This is looking like it’ll be some decent rainfall to the Southern Tier and keep our weather unsettled for most of next week. It may be cold enough for the middle part of next for some snow showers to mix in.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle. High near 50. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with some showers. Lows near 40. Wind: W 3-6 mph.

Saturday: Some light morning showers. Then a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High upper 40s. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s.

Monday: Rain likely. High mid 40s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High near 50.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High around 40.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High around 40.