November 26 weather forecast: lake effect snow showers and cold for the weekend

(Friday, November 26, 2021) It’s cold, windy, and a little snowy Friday. Watch for lake effect snow showers Friday night into Saturday. The chill remains through the weekend. More snow showers are possible again Sunday into Monday morning.

Cold and blustery air has moved in behind a cold front Friday morning. The cold air is going to start off the lake effect snow again Friday into Saturday.

A coating to a couple of inches of snow is possible by Friday night, especially for areas north of Binghamton closer to Ithaca, Cortland, and Norwich.

A few lake effect snow showers linger into Saturday, but outside of that it’s a cold and sunny day. Just really bundle up if you’re going to be out and about because the wind chill will make it feel like the 20s.

We have another chance of snow Sunday as an Alberta clipper moves across the Southern Tier. Snow showers will likely linger into Monday morning as we go back to school and work. A coating to an inch or two is possible by Monday morning.

A few showers are possible again mid-next week, but there’s plenty of dry time. Temperatures will run a touch below normal in the upper 30s to around 40.

Friday: Rain/snow mix in the morning, then turning colder and breezy with snow showers. Very breezy. High upper 30s but dropping to the lower 30s. Snow accumulation up to an inch or two possible.

Friday Night: Few lake effect snow showers. Coating to an inch possible. Lows in the 20s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Few lake effect snow showers. Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. High mid 30s.

Monday: Morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs low 40s.