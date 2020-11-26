November 26, 2020 Weather Forecast: cooler and drier this weekend

(Thursday, Thanksgiving November 26th 2020) It’s a mild and damp Thanksgiving. Expect showers off and on through the holiday. Another front just Friday night will bring cooler and drier weather back for the weekend.

It’s a cloudy, mild, and somewhat damp Thanksgiving holiday. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Clouds remain quite stubborn Friday. It’s a little cooler, but we’re still running slightly above normal.

A second front swings by Friday night into Saturday morning. Expect a few showers during that time-frame. Later in the afternoon Saturday some drier air moves in to help break up the clouds and allow a little bit of sun to shine through.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend. Looks great if you plan on cutting down a Christmas tree or putting up the outdoor holiday decorations.

Next week we’ll be keeping a close eye on a system forming out of the Gulf of Mexico and ride up the east coast the start of next week. This is looking like it’ll be some decent rainfall to the Southern Tier and keep our weather unsettled for most of next week.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Cloudy and damp with some scattered showers in the. A little milder. High low to mid 50s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Staying mild. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: W 3-6 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle. High near 50. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Some light morning showers. Then a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s.

Monday: Rain likely. High mid 40s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High near 50.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High around 40.