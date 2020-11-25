November 25 weather forecast: Mild temperatures

(Wednesday, November 25th 2020) Temperatures are running seasonably mild for the second half of the week including Thanksgiving.

More rain returns later Wednesday and will linger into Thursday.

We’ll be in between the warm and cold front Wednesday, so there shouldn’t be much precipitation around.

We may even get a few breaks of sunshine between cloud cover. A gusty south wind will help send the temperatures into the 40s.

Chance for rain goes back up towards sunset Wednesday and last into Thanksgiving.

Later in the day closer to late lunch/diner hour Thanksgiving things should gradually dry out. Anything that falls from the sky looks like it’ll be mainly rain since temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s Thursday!

The end of the week and the weekend looks fairly uneventful weather-wise.

Typical November weather with clouds, some sun, and temperatures just a little bit above normal in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers develop again in the afternoon and evening. High upper 40s. Wind: S 10-15 mph Gusts 15-25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain showers, steady at times. Mild and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. A little milder. High low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 40s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High mid 40s.

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers. High low 40s.