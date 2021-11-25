November 25 weather forecast: A few showers around on Thanksgiving

(Thanksgiving, November 25, 2021) A few showers are around Thanksgiving. This is followed by cold and windy weather along with lake effect snow showers Friday. The weekend stays chilly.

A warm front has brought some scattered rain showers to the area for Thanksgiving. It’s not a very rainy day, but expect occasional showers from time to time mainly in the afternoon and evening.

More numerous showers develop Thursday night out ahead of our next cold front. The air behind the front is cold enough to change the rain over to snow overnight through Friday morning.

But, if you have to travel Friday and the weekend then you may run into some issues. Snow showers stay mainly just north of Binghamton Friday. A coating to a couple of inches of snow is possible by Friday night, especially for areas north of Binghamton closer to Ithaca, Cortland, and Norwich.

A few lake effect snow showers linger into Saturday, but outside of that it’s a cold and sunny day.

Another area of low pressure will emerge out of the Ohio Valley Sunday and track east across the Southern Tier and bring snow showers back to the area. Snow showers will likely linger into Monday morning as we go back to school and work.

Thanksgiving: Mix of sun and clouds. Rain showers develop towards sunset. High mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain showers. Wind picks up. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Rain/snow mix in the morning, then turning colder and breezy with snow showers. Very breezy. High upper 30s but dropping to the lower 30s. Snow accumulation up to an inch or two possible.

Saturday: Few lake effect snow showers. Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. High mid 30s.

Monday: Morning snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 30s.

