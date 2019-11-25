November 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

(Monday, November 25th 2019) Nice and tranquil weather will be with us through the start of Wednesday thanks to high pressure!

Changes will take place Wednesday afternoon into Turkey Day.

High and dry through Wednesday morning across the Southern Tier with temps pretty mild for late November too!

So if you will be traveling between now and noon Wednesday here in the Southern Tier and Northeast for that matter, you are in luck!

Come Wednesday afternoon some rain showers will develop ahead of a strong cold front and possibly change to a bit of snow Wednesday night.

There may be a light accumulation Wednesday night, but mainly over the higher terrain the way it looks now.

A bit of snow and rain shower activity is possible on Thanksgiving, but it will not amount to much if anything for most.

Highs will be back into the 30s to around 40 for Turkey Day and it will be a bit colder Friday, but quiet with possibly some sun returning on the big shopping day!

Monday: Some sun developing, breezy and milder. High near 45. Wind: SW->S 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Lows near 35. Wind: S 4-10 mph.

Tuesday: Intervals of sun and mild with highs near 50! Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Windy and unseasonably mild with a bit of rain developing during the afternoon. Rain may change to a bit of snow, especially across the higher terrain Wednesday night. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: SE->SSW 10-20+ mph.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Blustery and colder with a chance of some rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Chilly and quiet with some sun for the big shopping day. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a bit of snow/mix possibly developing. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Brisk and turning colder with some rain showers possibly changing to snow showers near sunset. Early highs in the low to mid 40s.