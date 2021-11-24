November 24 weather forecast: Chilly but nice travel weather

(Wednesday, November 24, 2021) Great weather for traveling Wednesday!

Some showers develop out ahead of a cold front Thursday for Thanksgiving.

This is followed by cold and windy weather along with lake effect snow showers Friday.

Have travel plans Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving?

If you’re local or in the Northeast then you are good to go.

High pressure keeps the weather dry, sunny, and quiet. It’s a little warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s.

Rain showers develop later in the day towards sunset Thursday out ahead of our next cold front.

The air behind the front is cold enough to change the rain over to snow overnight through Friday morning.

But, if you have to travel Friday and the weekend then you may run into some issues.

Snow showers continue Friday. Eventually we change over to lake effect snow showers Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend Saturday night into Sunday is cold, but quiet again.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 40s. Wind: Light SW.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Lows around 30. Light south.

Thanksgiving: Mix of sun and clouds. Rain showers develop towards sunset. High mid 40s.

Friday: Rain/snow mix in the morning, then turning colder and breezy with snow showers. Very breezy. High upper 30s but dropping to the lower 30s.

Saturday: Few lake effect snow showers. Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.