November 24 weather forecast: Another chilly and windy day

(Tuesday, November 24th 2020) It’s a chilly and blustery day.

Temperatures slowly return to more seasonable for the second half of the week, but expect some showers for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some lake effect showers linger Tuesday morning, especially for the Finger Lakes as cold air spills in for the day.

Eventually we’ll see breaks of sunshine as the day goes on.

However, that won’t help the temperatures at all as highs will remain stuck in the 30s with a frigid windchill.

A warm front will bring some clouds and some showers across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We’ll be in between the warm and cold front Wednesday afternoon, so there shouldn’t be much precipitation around.

Chance for rain goes back up Wednesday night into Thanksgiving.

Later in the day closer to late lunch/diner hour Thanksgiving things should gradually dry out.

Anything that falls from the sky looks like it’ll be mainly rain since temperatures are forecast to stay in the 40s to low 50s.

The end of the week and the weekend looks fairly uneventful weather-wise. Typical November weather with clouds, some sun, and temperatures just a little bit above normal.

Tuesday: Clouds with some breaks of sun. Chilly. High mid 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with rain showers developing after midnight. Low in the lower 30s. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Morning showers taper. Then mostly cloudy until later in the afternoon. Rain showers develop again in the afternoon and evening. High upper 40s. Wind: S 10-15 mph Gusts 15-25 mph.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. A little milder. High low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 40s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High low 40s.