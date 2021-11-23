November 23 weather forecast: Cold with tapering snow showers

(Tuesday, November 23, 2021) Lake effect snow showers taper off Tuesday.

Our weather stays fairly quiet after that up through Thanksgiving.

Rain and snow showers return at the end of the week.

Areas north of Binghamton have the best chance of seeing any snow showers Tuesday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

By the afternoon the snow will have tapered off. Tuesday is still breezy and chilly with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Have travel plans Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving? As long as you’re local or in the Northeast then you are good to go.

High pressure keeps the weather dry, sunny, and quiet.

Rain showers develop later in the day towards sunset Thursday out ahead of our next cold front.

The air behind the front is cold enough to change the rain over to snow overnight through Friday morning.

But, if you have to travel Friday and the weekend then you may run into some issues.

Snow showers continue Friday. Eventually we change over to lake effect snow showers Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend Saturday night into Sunday is cold, but quiet again.

Tuesday: Few morning snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Then mostly sunny, just chilly and breezy. High low 30s. Wind: NW 5-5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 40s.

Thanksgiving: Mix of sun and clouds. Rain showers develop towards sunset. High mid 40s.

Friday: Rain/snow mix in the morning, then turning colder and breezy with a few snow showers. High upper 30s but dropping to the lower 30s.

Saturday: Few lake effect snow showers. Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.