November 22 weather forecast: Cold and blustery

(Monday, November 22, 2021) It’s a chilly and blustery start to the new and shortened school and work week.

Some lake effect snow showers are possible, but most of it stays out of the Southern Tier. Our weather stays fairly quiet up through Thanksgiving.

A cold front is passing by Monday, which is why we are much colder and windy than over the weekend.

It’ll feel more like the 20s with the wind chill!

Any morning shower will taper off as well since the lake effect should stay well to our north.

Monday night and Tuesday morning a band of lake effect snow from Lake Ontario will be on the move southbound.

Will it make it to Binghamton? Not really… Areas north of Binghamton have the best chance of seeing any snow showers Tuesday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Tuesday is still breezy and chilly with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Have travel plans Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving? As long as you’re local or in the Northeast then you are good to go.

High pressure keeps the weather dry, sunny, and quiet.

But, if you have to travel Friday and the weekend then you may run into some issues.

The next cold front is forecast to pass through from west to east across the Northeast Friday.

Our weather looks like it initially starts as rain, but changes over to snow and colder temperatures later in the day Friday.

This may be followed by bands of lake effect snow for the weekend.

Monday: Morning showers taper. Breaks of sun. Chilly and breezy. High upper 30s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph. Wind Chill: 25 to 30.

Monday Night: Chance of lake effect snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind Chill: 15 to 20.

Tuesday: Few morning snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Then mostly sunny, just chilly and breezy. High low 30s. Wind: NW 5-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 40s.

Thanksgiving: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.

Friday: Rain/snow mix in the morning, then turning colder and breezy with a few snow showers. High upper 30s but dropping to the lower 30s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chilly. High mid 30s.