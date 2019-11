(Tuesday, November 19th 2019) A bit of snow/wintry mix will be pulling out of areas east of Binghamton first thing this morning. The bulk of today through Thursday looks mainly quiet and still chilly, but a brief warm up will occur late this week.

After a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow/sleet with a glazing of ice mainly east of the Binghamton last night and very early this morning, the weather will be quieting down for all for much of this Tuesday.