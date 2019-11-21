November 21, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, November 21st 2019) This cloudy and cool stagnant weather pattern we’ve been in will finally break up a little bit Thursday with some slightly warmer temperatures.

Rain and even a little bit snow returns by the end of the week.

Our weather is still quiet, but we can finally add a few more degrees to the thermometer Thursday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid 40s thanks in part to some afternoon sunshine.

The dry streak comes to end Thursday night into Friday.

Rain showers develop after midnight and linger into Friday morning. The rain will be light and scattered in nature Friday.

Even though it’ll be close to 50 Friday, the temperatures are expected to quickly drop behind a cold front Friday evening.

Any rain could change over to some snow showers. The wind really picks up too.

We’re cooler this weekend. Another storm with a wintry mix returns to the Southern Tier Sunday.

Thursday: Clouds increase and milder. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain showers develop. Lows near 35.

Friday: Breezy with some rain possibly ending as a little snow late Friday/Friday night. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Still cool. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: More clouds than not, breezy and a bit milder. High 40 to 45.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

Wednesday: Chance of some rain showers, perhaps mixed with some snow.. Highs in the lower 40s.