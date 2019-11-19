November 19, weather forecast

(Tuesday, November 19th 2019) A bit of snow/wintry mix will be pulling out of areas east of Binghamton first thing this morning. The bulk of today through Thursday looks mainly quiet and still chilly, but a brief warm up will occur late this week.

After a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow/sleet with a glazing of ice mainly east of the Binghamton last night and very early this morning, the weather will be quieting down for all for much of this Tuesday.

Roads could be a bit slick and sloppy to the east of Binghamton early today too. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The weather will remain mainly tranquil through Thursday, so yes most of this week is going to be uneventful.

It will also turn milder Thursday into at least part of Friday with a bit of rain probably developing Thursday night into Friday which could end as snow late Friday/Friday night.

Tuesday: A touch of a wintry mix/snow to start Tuesday mainly east of Binghamton, otherwise much of the day should be dry. Highs near 38.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a passing snow shower or two possible. Low within a few degrees of 30.

Wednesday: A bit brisk with a few scattered snow/rain showers possible. High in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Clouds increase and milder. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Friday: Breezy with some rain possibly ending as a little snow late Friday/Friday night. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a bit of rain and or snow possibly developing. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Brisk and it looks mainly dry at this time. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: More clouds than not, breezy and a bit milder. High 40 to 45.