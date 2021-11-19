November 19 weather forecast: Chilly Friday into chilly weekend

(Friday, November 19, 2021) The chilly air creating lake effect snow showers will stick around Friday.

Drier air returns for most of the weekend, but it won’t warm up much.

An active weather pattern sets up for the start of next week.

Most of the lake effect snow from Lake Ontario will stay just to our north throughout the day Friday.

But, even when it’s not snowing it’s quite chilly and very breezy.

High temperatures will stay near 40, but feel much colder with the gusty northwest wind.

Saturday appears to be the pick day of the week!

Enjoy the sunshine, even though it’s still chilly this weekend.

Chances for showers return later Sunday towards sunset and carry over into the start of next week.

Another strong storm will start to take shape ahead of Thanksgiving.

At this point Monday will feature mostly rain, and then change to a wintry mix Monday night before it changes to snow showers Tuesday.

Tuesday is going to be quite chilly and very windy.

So far Wednesday and Thanksgiving look fairly quiet and dry for any local travel plans.

Friday: Chillier. Lake effect rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Breezy. Wind: WNW 10-20+ mph. Wind chill: 25 to 32.

Friday Night: Snow showers taper. Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High low 40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop later in the day. High mid 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. High mid 40s.

Tuesday: Chance of snow showers. Much colder and windy. High upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 40s.

Thanksgiving: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.