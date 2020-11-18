November 18 weather forecast: Coldest day of the week

(Wednesday, November 18th 2020) The mid-winter chilly sticks around Wednesday before things turn around to close out the week.

Wednesday is the coldest day this week as a cold Canadian area of high pressure moves overhead.

Any lingering lake effect snow showers gradually come to an end by the afternoon.

The rest of the week should start to moderate some as temperatures get back into the low 50s Thursday and Friday.

We also keep things dry through the start of the weekend.

Our next chance for precipitation (mainly rain) appears to sneak in here Sunday into Monday with our next system.

Wednesday: Few lingering lake effect snow flurries. Mostly sunny. Cold. High low 30s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Variably cloudy. Low in the lower 20s but rising to near 30 by daybreak. Wind: Light and variable.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, cooler. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a risk of rain showers later in the day. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. High upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High around 40.