November 17 weather forecast: Milder air returns for the day

(Wednesday, November 17, 2021) Slightly milder air returns Wednesday, but it won’t last too long.

Chillier air returns quickly Thursday along with another chance of steady rain.

It could be cold enough for some snow to mix in with rain showers by Friday.

Temperatures will slowly start to climb back closer to 50 degrees Wednesday when a warm front lifts north of the area.

It may not happen until later in the day however, so much of the morning and afternoon will likely stay in the 40s.

Once the temperatures rise into the 50s they should stay there overnight into Thursday morning ahead of the cold front.

The warmest part of the day Thursday will be in the morning when it could be near 60! The cold front will pass through during the afternoon which will knock the temperatures back down to the 40s by the late afternoon and evening.

We can also expect periods of steady rain with the cold front.

Up to an inch or slightly more of new rainfall is possible, so watch for localized flooding and ponding.

More chilly air returns Thursday night into Friday which could result in more lake effect rain and snow showers.

The lake effect will likely be short-lived.

Saturday appears to be the pick day of the week!

Enjoy the sunshine, even though it’s still chilly this weekend.

Chances for showers return later Sunday and into the start of next week as another strong storm will start to take shape.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Slight risk of a passing shower later in the day. Temperatures slowly rise into the 40s and get into the 50s by the evening. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Temperatures stay in the 50s and rise to the upper 50s by sunrise. Wind: S 8-15 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy and mild in the mid 50s. Then it becomes rainy and cooler by the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 40s by the end of the day. Wind: SSW-> WNW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Chillier. Lake effect rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain/snow showers. High mid 40s.

Tuesday: Chance of snow showers. Much colder. High low 30s.