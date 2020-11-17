November 17 weather forecast: Little snow accumulation possible

(Tuesday, November 17th 2020) Chilly and a little bit snowy weather settles in Tuesday. The cold air sticks around through the middle part of the week before temperatures return to feel more seasonable.

We have a better chance at some lake effect snow showers Tuesday because of a wind shift to the west-northwest. The air is quite chilly too with highs only in the 30s.

Accumulation looks minimal, a coating to an inch at best for areas in Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware counties.

The coldest day this week is Wednesday when a cold Canadian area of high pressure moves overheard.

The rest of the week should start to moderate some as temperatures get back into the low 50s. We also should keep things dry until possibly the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers. Less than an inch of snow accumulation. High upper 30s. Wind: WNW 6-12 mph.

Tuesday Night: Chance of some lake effect snow showers. Less than an inch of new snow accumulation possible. Low in the lower 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold. High low 30s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a risk of rain showers. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. High low 50s.