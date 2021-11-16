November 16 weather forecast: Chilly but mainly dry

(Tuesday, November 16, 2021) Most of the lake effect stays out of the Southern Tier Tuesday.

It’s still chilly, but milder weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will bring rain and chillier weather back at the end of the week.

Lake effect showers off Lake Erie have weakened, and the lake effect showers off Lake Ontario have lifted north closer to Syracuse and the Thruway.

This results in a chilly, but mainly dry day in the Binghamton area Tuesday.

High temperatures remain in the 40s with a wind chill in the 30s.

Temperatures will start to climb back closer to 50 degrees Wednesday when a warm front lifts north of the area.

A few rain showers are possible along the warm front later in the day. We can expect a better chance of rain with the cold front Thursday afternoon.

More chilly air returns Friday which could result in more lake effect rain and snow showers.

That will likely be short-lived.

Saturday appears to be the pick day of the week! Enjoy the sunshine, even though it’s still chilly this weekend.

Chance for showers return Sunday and into the start of next week.

Tuesday: Clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Chilly. High around 40. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Wind chill: 28 to 35°

Tuesday Night: Some clearing, then clouds return towards dawn. Cold. Low mid 20s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Milder. Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a passing shower later in the day. High low 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy and mild in the mid 50s. Then it becomes rainy and cooler by the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 40s by the end of the day.

Friday: Chillier. Lake effect rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High low 40s.

Sunday: Chance of rain/snow showers. High mid 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain/snow showers. High mid 40s.