November 16 weather forecast: Chilly and windy start to the week

(Monday, November 14th 2020) It’s a chilly and blustery start to the new week.

Lake effect should mainly stay confined to areas north of Binghamton Monday, but we could see some snow showers in the Southern Tier come Tuesday.

Behind Sunday’s cold front we are much cooler Monday.

It’s still breezy too, so expect the feels like temperatures to be in the 30s.

Some lake effect rain and higher elevation snow showers are possible, but mostly for areas north of the Southern Tier and closer to Syracuse and the Mohawk Valley.

Tuesday the wind shifts a little more north-westerly.

This will result in a better chance at seeing lake effect snow showers in the Binghamton area.

Accumulation looks minimal, a coating to an inch at best for areas in Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware counties.

The coldest day this week is Wednesday when a cold Canadian area of high pressure moves overheard.

The rest of the week should start to moderate some as temperatures get back into the low 50s.

Monday: Some sun and colder. High upper 40s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Breezy with a chance of some snow showers. Low in the lower 30s. Wind: SW 7-12 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers. Less than an inch of snow accumulation. High upper 30s. Wind: WNW 6-12 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold. High low 30s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.