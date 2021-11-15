November 15 weather forecast: Chilly with lake effect rain/snow

(Monday, November 15, 2021) A clipper system is moving through Monday which will be followed by chilly November air.

This keeps lake effect rain and snow showers around Monday into Tuesday.

Temperatures moderate mid-week ahead of the next cold front.

A clipper system is moving across the Southern Tier Monday morning.

The chilly air behind it blowing off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will keep the threat of lake effect rain and snow showers around Monday.

Little to no snow accumulation is possible.

Some lake effect will continue Monday night into Tuesday as well as a gusty northwest wind continues.

The showers eventually taper off Tuesday as the lake effect bands move farther north closer to Syracuse and the Thruway.

Temperatures will start to climb back closer to 50 degrees Wednesday when a warm front lifts north of the area. A few rain showers are possible along the warm front.

We can expect a better chance of rain with the cold front Thursday afternoon.

More chilly returns at the end of the week and this weekend.

Monday: Lake effect rain and snow showers. Breezy. High around 40. Wind: W 8-15 mph. Wind Chill 28 to 34.

Monday Night: Some lake effect snow showers. Little to no accumulation expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High upper 30s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Milder. Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day. High near 60 but falling into the 50s later in the day.

Friday: Chillier. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High low 40s.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High mid 40s.