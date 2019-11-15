November 15, 2019 weather forecast

(Friday, November 15th 2019) Although it’s a warmer day with some sunshine Friday, colder arctic air is back in the picture for Saturday.

As we finish the work week we could touch 40 with some sun on Friday!

The problem is a gusty southwest breeze which ends up giving us a bit of a wind chill.

Friday night a cold front passes through the Southern Tier again.

There won’t be much precipitation with this front (a few snow showers), but it’ll bring another round of arctic air.

Despite the bright sunshine Saturday, it’ll be quite cold again.

Sunday’s temperatures rise a bit back into the 30s with more sunshine

Next week looks a bit more unsettled now as one system moves along the East Coast bringing us the potential for some mixed wintry precipitation later Monday into the mid week.

Friday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs near 40.

Friday Night: A few evening snow showers then turning colder overnight. Low in the mid teens.

Saturday: Unseasonably cold again with some sunshine possible. Highs around 30.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some developing in the afternoon. High 40.

Tuesday: Chance of light rain, perhaps a wintry mix. Highs near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High in the mid 30s.

Thursday: More clouds than sun.. High in the mid 30s