November 14, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, November 14th 2019) The bitter cold takes a break for a couple of days. Even though temperatures will still well below normal, at least it’ll feel a little better with temperatures in the 30s.

Temperatures get a chance to moderate the next couple of days.

There will be plenty of clouds around Thursday but we are back in the 30s and we could touch 40 with some sun on Friday!

Friday night a cold front passes by again.

There won’t be much precipitation with this front, but it’ll bring another round of arctic air.

Despite the bright sunshine Saturday, it’ll be quite cold again. Sunday’s temperatures rise a bit back into the 30s.

Next week is looking much better in the temperature department (and much quitter in the precipitation department too).

Thursday: Breezy and milder with a few snow showers possible. High in the mid 30s

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Friday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Unseasonably cold again with some sunshine possible. Highs around 30.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 40.

Tuesday: Chance of light rain. Highs near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.