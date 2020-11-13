November 13 weather forecast: Quiet beginning to the weekend

(Friday, November 13th 2020) Outside of a few stray showers later Friday it’s a quiet beginning to the weekend.

Saturday is when you should schedule the outdoor activities because rain and windy weather moves in Sunday.

Our temperatures will be much more November-like with highs back in the 40s and 50s Friday and into the weekend.

A weak cold front will swing by Friday night into Saturday morning.

We are not expecting much if any precipitation from it besides a few lake effect showers early Saturday morning.

But, you’ll notice its presence because it’ll be much cooler Saturday. It’s mainly dry and sunny Saturday too.

Sunday turns quite windy and rainy with our next cold front.

Expect the afternoon to be rather soggy with gusts over 25mph from the west possible.

Much colder air with the possibility of snow showers move in for next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Low mid 30s. Wind: wnw 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Chilly. High mid 40s. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Sunday: Windy with rain showers. High low 50s. Wind: S 10-20mph gusts 25+

Monday: Some sun and colder. High upper 40s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with the chance of snow showers. High upper 30s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cold. High low 30s.

Thursday: Clouds with a slight chance of showers. High mid 30s.