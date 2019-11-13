November 13, 2019 weather forecast

(Wednesday, November 13th 2019) The bitter cold, mid January-like air remains over the Southern Tier on Wednesday.

Temperatures are only in the mid 20s in spite of a mix of sun and clouds.

It is going to be quite cold again on Wednesday as highs will only be in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens!! Bundle up!

At least there will be a bit of sunshine and the wind won’t be nearly as gusty as it was on Tuesday.

Temperatures get a chance to moderate the next couple of days.

There will be plenty of clouds around Thursday but we are back in the 30s and we could touch 40 with some sun on Friday!

Wednesday: Sun and clouds but still bitter cold.. High in the low 20s. Winds: WNW 6-18 mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low in the mid teens. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and milder with a few snow showers possible. High in the mid 30s

Friday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Unseasonably cold again with some sunshine possible. Highs around 30.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 40.

Tuesday: Chance of light rain. Highs near 40.