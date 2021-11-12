November 12 weather forecast: Morning rain brings cold front to the area

(Friday, November 12, 2021) After a very rainy and windy start to the day, Friday turns drier and sunnier. Eventually even chilly air moves in this weekend which could lead to snow showers mixing in with some rain at times.

A line of heavy rain with a cold front moves through with some fanfare Friday morning.

It even prompted a tornado warning with wind damage in the Windsor area in eastern Broome County.

Behind the cold front is much drier, slightly cooler, less windy weather.

Enjoy sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s Friday afternoon.

Clouds gradually thicken ahead of another cold front Friday night into Saturday.

Expect showers to develop again midday Saturday with the passage of the next cold front.

Some snow showers could mix in too for the higher elevations.

It’ll certainly feel a lot more November-like this weekend.

High temperatures will struggle to stay in the low 40s over the weekend. Sunday looks like it’ll be drier (but cloudy).

Next week likely starts out chilly and unsettled again with another chance of rain and snow showers mixing in Monday.

Even chillier air moves in behind that system mid-next week.

Friday: Line of heavy rain in the morning, followed by afternoon sun. High around 60 in the early morning, but turning cooler in the 50s later in the day. Wind: SW 15-20mph easing to W 6-12 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers with some snow mixing in for the higher terrain. High mid 40s. Wind: S->W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. Few localized lake effect showers possible. High around 40.

Monday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High upper 30s.

Wednesday: Drier and warmer. Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High low to mid 50s.