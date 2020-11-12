November 12 weather forecast: Mainly dry, but cooler

(Thursday, November 12th 2020) It’s going to feel a lot more like November around here. We’ll keep it mainly dry, but chilly the next few days.

There will be some stubborn clouds around Thursday. We’ll keep our weather mainly dry the rest of the week and into Saturday.

Our temperatures will be much more November-like with highs back in the 40s and 50s.

A weak cold front will swing by Friday night into Saturday morning.

We are not expecting any precipitation from it, but you’ll notice its presence because it’ll be much cooler Saturday.

The next chance of showers comes with our next cold front Sunday into next Monday.

The early winter chill settles in next week.

Thursday: Cloudy with a few breaks of sun in the afternoon and cooler. High mid 50s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mainly clear. Low mid 30s. Wind: Near calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s. Wind: Light south.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Chance of scattered rain showers. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High low 40s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High low 40s.