November 11 weather forecast: Dry and quiet day ahead of rainy night

(Thursday, November 11, 2021) The dry and quiet weather continues Thursday.

Rainy and windy weather sweeps across the area Thursday night and Friday morning.

Rain could be heavy at times, but quickly moves out by the afternoon.

It turns colder and more unsettled this weekend.

Veteran’s Day Thursday stays mainly dry and mild.

Clouds should thicken again ahead of our next stronger cold front. The breeze will pick up again too from the southeast.

Rain showers develop around midnight. Scattered showers persist through the night and into the morning.

A line of heavy rain and possible storms just ahead of the cold front moves through during the morning commute Friday.

Temperatures will rise to near 60 just before the cold front in the morning. The wind will peak at 20-30 mph too.

By lunchtime the rain will be over and the wind will start to ease a bit.

Temperatures will slip back into the 50s the rest of the day.

This weekend’s weather is much colder and more November-like.

We’ll likely have a few rain and higher elevation snow showers around both days as high temperatures struggle to stay in the low 40s.

Thursday (Veterans Day): Increasing clouds with the wind picking up. High near 60. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain showers, possible thunderstorms too. Windy. Low mid 50s. Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Line of heavy rain in the morning, followed by afternoon sun. High around 60 in the early morning, but turning cooler in the 50s later in the day. Wind: SW 15-20mph easing to W 6-12 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. Few localized lake effect showers possible. High around 40.

Monday: Chance of rain and snow showers. HIgh low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Drier and warmer. Mix of sun and clouds. High low 50s.