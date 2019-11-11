November 11, 2019 weather forecast

(Monday, November 12th 2019) Looks like a potpourri of weather is on tap for the Southern Tier on this Veterans Day.

Very cold air will follow much of the rest of this week.

Storm will be developing and moving along cold front stalled across our area late today into tonight.

Initially the bulk of the precipitation will be in the form of rain with a bit of snow across the higher terrain, especially north.

As the storm intensifies and works to the north and east of us colder air will be drawn in and any rain/mix will change to just snow late tonight into early Tuesday.

About 1 to 4 inches of snow appears to be on tap for us right now and a little layer of ice is possible come Tuesday morning.

So your Tuesday morning commute could be at least somewhat slick and sloppy.

Up towards the Finger Lakes, maybe Cortland and especially the Syracuse area a good 4 to 8” of snow is expected by Tuesday morning!

If the storm moves farther to the south than expected then we could see more snow here too, but at this time it appears the rain/mix will keep accumulations down some here.

The other story will be the unseasonable, Arctic November chill setting up for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs will only be in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens!! Bundle up!



Monday (Veterans Day): Brisk and colder with a little rain around at times possibly mixed with a bit of snow, especially across the higher terrain up towards Cortland and Ithaca.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Turns colder with rain and snow ending as some snow late.

About 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible by morning. Low in the low to mid 20s. Winds: W->NW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Remaining unseasonably cold with snow possible. Highs near 25. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.



Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High in the low 20s. Winds: WNW 6-18 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and milder with a few snow showers possible. Highs around 30.

Friday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Unseasonably cold again with some sunshine possible. Highs around 30.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with some sun. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.