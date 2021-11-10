November 10 weather forecast: Unseasonably warm weather returns ahead of Friday cold front

(Wednesday, November 10, 2021) The couple of days stay dry and unseasonably mild until a stronger cold front comes through Friday to make it feel a lot more like November around here.

After some morning showers and clouds Wednesday, the sun will come back in earnest by the afternoon. High temperatures stay slightly above normal in the mid 50s.

Our sky stays mainly clear overnight, which will allow the temperatures to drop below freezing for a lot of the Southern Tier by Thursday morning.

Veteran’s Day Thursday stays mainly dry and mild. Clouds should thicken again ahead of our next stronger cold front. The breeze will pick up again too from the southwest.

By Friday morning we’ll have steady and likely some heavy rain knocking on our doorstep.

Expect the rain to move through the first half of the day Friday, followed by much cooler and breezy weather later in the day.

This weekend’s weather is much colder and more November-like.

We’ll likely have a few rain and higher elevation snow showers around both days as high temperatures struggle to stay in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Clouds and a few showers in the morning. Then mostly sunny in the afternoon. High mid 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear, calm, and chilly. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: Near Calm.

Thursday (Veterans Day): Increasing clouds with the wind picking up. High near 60.

Friday: Rain likely, especially the first half of the day, followed by afternoon sun. High around 60, but turning cooler later in the day.

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Chance of showers, cooler. High low 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain and snow showers. HIgh low 40s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High around 40.