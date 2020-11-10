November 10 weather forecast: Last sunny, dry day

(Tuesday, November 10th 2020) We have one more warm and sunny day before the rain and cooler weather returns.

Our high pressure that has kept out weather free and clear of rain and cloud cover for close to a week stays in control one more day.

After setting a record high the last two days, we could be looking at more record high Tuesday. The record for Tuesday November 10th it’s 65 set in 1975.

And, depending on how Wednesday’s cold front behaves, we may be on record watch Wednesday too where the record for November 10th is 68° set in 2012.

Wednesday’s cold front will bring an end to our recent dry streak with rain showers and eventually cooler air.

Rain develops Wednesday morning with rain showers and possible thunderstorms into the afternoon as the front passes by.

Temperatures rise into the 60s ahead of the front, then turn cooler later in the day.

After a few lingering morning showers Thursday, we’ll keep our weather mainly dry the rest of the week and into Saturday.

Our temperatures will be much more November-like with highs back in the 40s and 50s. Showers are back Sunday.

Tuesday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny. High low 70s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Mild. Low mid 50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (Veterans Day): Mostly cloudy with rain developing later in the morning. High in the mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Few morning lingering showers. Otherwise cloudy and cooler. High mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: Chance of scattered rain showers. High low 50s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.