November 1 weather forecast: Sunny, breezy and cool

(Monday, November 1, 2021) New month and a new weather pattern.

As we come out of one of the warmest Octobers on record, more November-like weather comes upon us.

It’s much cooler with a chance of both rain and snow showers this week.

An early morning cold front Monday has brought a change to our recent mild (and rather wet) weather pattern to a much cooler one.

Much of the day Monday is dry, breezy, and cool in the upper 40s.

However, several rounds of showers and bouts of cold air will keep our weather a bit unsettled mid-week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature rounds of lake effect rain showers.

Tuesday’s lake effect is from Lake Erie because of a westerly wind.

Wednesday’s showers are from Lake Ontario because of a northwesterly wind.

During the overnight and early morning hours of Tuesday into Wednesday there could even be some wet snow mixing in for the higher elevations.

But, don’t go too crazy, no accumulation is expected.

By Thursday high pressure will set back up over the Southern Tier with enough dry air to shut the lake effect down.

This high is looking like it’ll keep the area dry the rest of the week and into the weekend.

But it also will allow the temperatures to really drop off at night. If you haven’t seen frost yet this season, you probably will by the end of the week!

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High low 50s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low mid 30s. Wind: SW 4-10 mph.

Tuesday (Election Day): Off and on rain showers with some higher elevation snow showers mixed in after sunset. Breezy. High upper 40s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunshine, but with some off and on lake effect rain and higher elevation snow showers possible. High mid 40s. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 50.