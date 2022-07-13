BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s a bit cooler and less humid today behind the first of two cold fronts. A few more showers and possibly a storm or two is possible this afternoon and evening thanks to a second, reinforcing cold front moving in tonight.

We do think a few widely scattered pop-up showers will be around during the midday and afternoon Thursday, but all in all the last half of the week looks dry and pleasant. Highs will be seasonably warm in the mid-70s to near 80 without the high humidity too.

The weekend still looks pretty good too with high pressure settling in for at least the first part of the weekend. Highs heat back up well into the 80s with just a few spotty storms possibly popping up Sunday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday: A few more showers and possibly a storm or two possible this afternoon. Not as warm and turning less humid too. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Wind: W->NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of a passing shower or two this evening, otherwise it’s a quiet night with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Looks pretty good with some sun, comfortably warm air and just a few spotty pop-up showers possible. High in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Still looks good with sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Warmer and nice under a good deal of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday: More humid and very warm with sun and clouds and a chance of a few spotty showers/storms during the afternoon. Highs warm well into the 80s.

Monday: Very warm and muggy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Warm and muggy with a slight chance of a pop-up shower/storm. Highs in the 80s.