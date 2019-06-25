My Weather Contest

My Weather Winners

My Weather Art Contest in the Garden, sponsored by Wegman’s is asking kids ages 3 to 10 to draw a picture of a lovely garden or healthy fruits and vegetables for display on NewsChannel 34’s broadcast news and on BinghamtonHomepage.com Here’s how you can submit your entry:

• Mail: NewsChannel 34, 203 Ingraham Hill Road, Binghamton, NY 13903

• Drop off: Service Desk at Wegman’s

• Email: MyWeather@nc34.com

• Download Form: My Weather Entry Form 2019 (print and mail)

Be sure to include your name, age address, phone number and a caption describing your picture. Daily winners will receive (1) $5 Gift Card for Wegman’s and each month a lucky winner will receive a Wegman’s Pizza Pack!

Click here for contest rules.

Winners for July 15 – 19, 2019:

Winners for July 8 – 12, 2019:

Winners for July 1 – 5, 2019:

Winners June 24 – 28, 2019: