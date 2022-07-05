BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tuesday is a muggier, cloudier, and wetter day than what we’ve felt the last few days. An approaching front will cause scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to develop later in the afternoon into the evening. The greatest threat from the storms appears to be heavy rain which would cause ponding on the roads and in some cases a bit of localized flooding. There could be a couple storms with gusty winds, too.

Highs should warm into the upper 70s to maybe near 80 depending upon how much sun we see.

A cold front swings through Tuesday night with a few more showers and possibly a storm or two mainly during the evening. Lows drop into the low 60s with decreasing humidity overnight.

In the wake of Tuesday night’s cold front high pressure builds in and helps clear us out during the day Wednesday after maybe a lingering/stray morning shower.

The air mass building in with high pressure Wednesday is dry and seasonably cool that sets up for Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday.

Highs Wednesday is near 80 with a nice breeze too.

We turn a bit warmer and more humid Thursday and possibly Friday before it turns less humid later Friday and especially for the weekend. It’s noticeably cooler come the weekend thanks to a couple of cold fronts. At least one of the cold fronts likely triggers a few showers and storms late Thursday night into Friday morning before we clear out later Friday and into the weekend!

Right now, the weekend looks fantastic with sun and comfortable air. Stay tuned for updates.

Tuesday: Breezy, warmer and muggier with scattered showers and storms developing, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Few showers and possible storms. Cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: WNW 5-12 mph.

Wednesday: Looks better after maybe a lingering morning shower, we see a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable warmth. Highs 75 to 80.

Thursday: Some sun, warmer and a little muggier again with a very slight risk of a shower/storm towards sunset. High in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: A bit breezy and turning less humid with more sunshine developing with a few showers/storm possible during the morning. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Breezy and cooler with some sun. Highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Another winner with sunshine and seasonably warm air. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.