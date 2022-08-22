BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After a very warm and muggy weekend with rain and storms for some, it appears the need for the umbrella/rain jackets continue to kick off the week. More details are below.

It’s an unsettled start to the week thanks to weak cold front and upper-level trough slowly moving into and through the area through Tuesday. As a result of this we will deal with some showers and storms today, tonight and to a lesser extent Tuesday. Clouds and showers and storms provide a cooler high mainly in the 70s to near 80 with more humidity around to start this week too.

We should be drier but can’t rule out a lingering spotty/isolated shower Wednesday as high pressure works in. Highs should climb back to or just above 80 midweek.

The last half of the week looks pretty nice with some sun and just a few scattered showers/storms possible Thursday afternoon into Friday. Highs are in the low to perhaps mid-80s, and it’s a bit sticky too, but not too bad.

Right now much of the weekend looks to be dry, but there could be a few showers and storms popping up to round out the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Muggy with patchy fog and scattered showers/storm still around. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Looks like there will be some more humidity, scattered showers and a few storms around with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Drying out with some developing sun and just a small chance of a lingering spotty shower. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: A bit warmer with some sun and a chance of a shower/storm with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Very warm and with sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Very warm with intervals of sun and a slight chance of a few scattered storms. Highs are well into the 80s.