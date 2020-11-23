Monday November 23 weather forecast: Chilly and breezy

(Monday, November 23rd 2020) Next couple of days are chilly, breezy, and in and out of some rain and snow showers.

Any rain or even snow showers from Monday morning’s cold front tapers off.

The rest of the afternoon is mainly precipitation free, just cloudy, damp and cool.

Some lake effect showers cannot be ruled out Monday night into Tuesday morning as colder air spills in.

Where there are no lake effect showers Tuesday you can expect some breaks of sun.

However, that won’t help the temperatures at all as highs will remain stuck in the 30s with a frigid windchill.

Wednesday looks fairly quiet at this point as a new system takes shape to our west.

This next storm is likely to move across the area for Thanksgiving mainly in the form of rain.

Monday: Morning showers. Then cloudy and breezy. High near 40. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Chance of a mix of rain and snow showers. Low around 30. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds with some breaks of sun. Chilly. High mid 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers developing later in the day. High low 40s.

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Chance of rain showers. A little milder. High low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 40s.

Sunday: Chance of showers, cloudy. High mid 40s.