Monday, July 5 Weather Forecast: Hot and humid is coming back this week

(Monday, July 5, 2021) The hot and humid weather is coming back this week along with more showers and thunderstorms. Most of Monday is dry, but mid-week will feel pretty tropical and stormy.

High pressure is keeping our weather very warm, but dry for the most part Monday. Temperatures should have no problem reaching the mid 80s Monday afternoon.

A warm front moves over the area Monday night. This front is the leading edge to warm and very humid air. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out overnight. You’ll likely want the air conditioners or fans going since many will not dip below 70 for the overnight temperatures.

Tuesday is going to feel pretty uncomfortable at times. The dew points are expected to be well into the 70s which is feeling pretty tropical and sticky. With all that moisture in the air it will not be hard to find heavy downpours in the thunderstorms. Along with the heavy rain, gusty winds and hail cannot be ruled out as well Tuesday.

Our weather stays fairly muggy and unsettled with more threats of rain showers and thunderstorms through Thursday until we can get a cold front to pass by.

The end of the week and the start of the weekend looks much drier and more comfortable.

Monday: Some sun, warmer and muggier. High in the low to mid 80s. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: A few showers and thunderstorms. Mild and muggy. Low in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: SW 2-6 mph.

Tuesday: Breezy, very warm and muggy with sun/clouds and a chance of a few showers/storms or two. High in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Humid. Scattered showers and storms. High in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Friday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms. High mid 80s.