Monday, December 21 Weather Forecast; quiet start to the new week and winter season

(Monday, December 21st, 2020) All quiet to start the new week and winter season! Yes, winter officially began at 5:02 Monday morning in the Northern Hemisphere.

Story:

All quiet with even a little sun possibly sneaking through the clouds at times Monday! Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

A weak clipper triggers a bit of snow late Monday night into Tuesday with a coating to an inch or so of snow expected.

Behind the clipper, it’s quiet midweek, but then it turns active Christmas Eve and possibly into at least the start of Christmas. A strong cold front with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will deliver a shot of rain that could be heavy. This rain will either change to some heavy wet snow later Thursday afternoon or night.

We will iron out the uncertainty with timing of cold front which will dictate how much rain and snow we see for the end of the week. Right now, flooding is the biggest concern Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

Regardless of how much rain/snow we see, it will turn much colder and blustery for Christmas Day into the weekend with highs dropping back into the 20s Christmas into at least Saturday.

Monday: Intervals of sun possibly developing. Highs near 35. Wind: SW->SE 2-8 mph.

Monday Night: Snow showers develop near and after midnight. Lows will be near 30.

Tuesday: Brisk with scattered snow showers likely. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Rain changing to snow in the afternoon or Thursday night. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s, but dropping into the 30s during the afternoon or night.

Friday: A bit of snow possible to start the day otherwise it will be blustery with a few snow showers around for the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30.

Saturday: Brisk and cold with some occasional lake snow showers/flurries. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Breezy and not as cold with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 30s.