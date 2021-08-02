Monday, August 2 Weather Forecast: a break from rain

(Monday, August 2, 2021) High pressure is building into the Southern Tier and it will influence our weather for the next couple of days. That means a break from the rain! Temperatures remain seasonably cool for the first half of the week but we’re warming up beyond that.

Story:

High pressure builds into the Southern Tier Monday. Sunshine will return and we get a break from the rain! Temperatures remain seasonably cool for Monday but that will change as the week progresses.

By the middle of the week, our temperatures will rise and feel more seasonable. It’s still mainly dry going through Thursday. With light wind and a clear sky overnight, watch out for patchy fog in the mornings.

For the end of the week, it’s warmer but a bit more humid too. High pressure will move to our east. We’ll also be watching a stationary front along the east coast. This could bring some rain towards the end of the week.

Monday: Increasing sunshine. Pleasant! High low 70s. Wind: Northwest 6-12 mph.



Monday Night: Mainly clear and cool. Patchy fog. Lows upper 40s to around 50. Wind: Light and variable.

Tuesday: Patchy fog then mostly sunny. High low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Dry weather continues. Sunshine returns. High near 80.

Friday: Mainly dry with a mostly sunny sky. Turning a little more humid. High in the low 80s.

Saturday: Chance for showers and storms. High near 85.

Sunday: Showers and storms possible. Muggy. High near 85.