May 8 weather forecast; snow tonight

(Friday, May 8th 2020) Mother Nature doesn’t want to give herself a nice Mother’s Day weekend.

Possible record cold and rounds of snow showers begin Friday night into Saturday.

Keep the winter coats handy for the weekend to stay warm and dry.

Our next storm takes shape as it moves and strengthens off the east coast Friday.

Friday starts off dry, but then rain and some higher elevation snow develops by the evening.

Believe it or not, but the Polar Vortex will pay the Northeast a visit on Mother’s Day weekend.

As cold Canadian air spills into the northeast, snow showers could produce up to 1-3” of snowfall with some locally higher amounts for the higher terrain. T

his mostly applies to Northeast PA and the Catskills. But lower elevations of the Southern Tier could very well pick up a slushy coating to an inch or so of snowfall Saturday.

Bursts of snow and snow squalls are all in the cards Saturday (I can’t believe I’m writing this in mid-May…). Temperatures will struggle to rise much above 40 degrees Saturday with wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s.

The cold air lingers into Mother’s Day too.

We’re still only in the mid 40s with a wind chill Sunday. Hopefully we will see some sun anyways for mom Sunday.

There’s a little more unsettled, cool weather for the start of next week before things finally start to turn to more mid-May-like.

Friday: Dry and sunny start to the day. Turns blustery and colder with a bit of rain and snow developing later in the day. Highs in the near 50, but falling through the 40s during the afternoon.

Friday Night: Wet snow showers. Windy. Up to 2-3” of snowfall possible, mainly for the higher elevations. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Windy and cold with some mainly snow showers around. Highs 40 to 45.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Intervals of sun with a rain/snow shower or two possible. Breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to maybe upper 40s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. Highs near 50.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60.