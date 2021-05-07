May 7 weather forecast: Rain developing this afternoon

(Friday, May 7, 2021) More rain is on the way Friday into Saturday. Mother’s Day is drier, but showers will still be nearby.

Our weather will stay cool and become unsettled again Friday and into the weekend.

While it may start dry with even a little bit of sun Friday morning, clouds will quickly move in towards lunchtime.

Rain and more cloud cover will move from west to east and bring rain back to the Southern Tier in the afternoon and evening.

This system will attach itself to another system coming up the coast.

This will mean more rain showers and cooler weather into Saturday. It will be a struggle to get out of the 40s.

And, finding any window of dry-time will be hard to come by.

When it’s not raining steadily, you’ll likely still have to deal with drizzle and mist.

The good news is that all of this will be up and out of here in time for Mother’s Day!

Sunday has been trending drier for all the moms out there. However, just keep a close eye because there will be a system just to our south.

Binghamton is right on the cusp of some afternoon showers. Also it’s still cool in the 50s with a bit of a breeze.

There are no warm-ups in sight looking ahead into next week.

Our unseasonable cool and unsettled pattern will repeat itself next week beginning with showers and highs around 50 Monday.

There are signs pointing to some drier weather mid-next week, however our temperatures will remain below normal.

Friday: Starting dry with some sunshine. Then increasing clouds and rain showers by the afternoon and into the evening. High upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Rain, steady at times. Some high elevation snow showers could mix in. Low mid 30s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. Some showers could be snow showers in the higher elevations early in the morning. Then rain showers during the day. High upper 40s. Wind: West 3-6 mph.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mostly sunny. Clouds increase later in the day with the threat of showers towards dinner time. High mid 50s.

Monday: Chance of rain showers. High mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High around 60.